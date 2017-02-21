Allentown Attacks Seen As Possible Hate Crime
There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from Monday, titled Allentown Attacks Seen As Possible Hate Crime. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:
Three people were reportedly attacked in Buffalo Saturday evening in Allentown, in what is being seen as a possible hate crime because of anti-gay taunts that eyewitnesses say preceeded the event. The incident ocurred Saturday evening, according to several growing accounts on social media.
United States
#1 Yesterday
O no, here we go with palumpa's political pandering for national atTENTion, I just have to ask if the local advetiZmentalistZ were involved in this as a advetiZmental ploy to destroy and deFLEcKED atTENTion from hospital wars, LVHN formally known as the great allentown hospital carnival circus?!)$
