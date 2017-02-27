76-year-old missing man found OK in L...

76-year-old missing man found OK in Lehigh County

Santiago Colon, of East Third Street, was found early Sunday at a gas station near Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said Colon was in a parked car with the engine running when he was spotted by an Allentown police officer who recognized him.

