76-year-old missing man found OK in Lehigh County
Santiago Colon, of East Third Street, was found early Sunday at a gas station near Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said Colon was in a parked car with the engine running when he was spotted by an Allentown police officer who recognized him.
