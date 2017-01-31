Was alleged getaway driver in Lehigh ...

Was alleged getaway driver in Lehigh Valley killing spree willing or forced?

Kareem Mitchell is facing trial later this year, accused of driving the getaway SUV in a Lehigh Valley killing spree that claimed three people in the summer of 2015. While Todd West had admitted gunning down Kory Ketrow in Easton, and Francine E. Ramos and Trevor D. Gray in Allentown, there were two other people with him and both have been charged: Robert Jourdain and Mitchell.

