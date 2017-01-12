Upper Macungie woman featured in Peop...

Upper Macungie woman featured in People Magazine's 'Half Their Size'

An Upper Macungie woman's weight loss story has earned her national attention, with People Magazine including her in its Half Their Size series. Joanne Raymond appears in the latest issue of People, which hits newsstands Friday, with several other women who have lost "half their size."

