Unemployed wait two hours to call for...

Unemployed wait two hours to call for help on compensation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: York Dispatch

Unemployed wait two hours to call for help on compensation Call wait times and busy signals to the unemployment compensation centers have drastically increased since furloughs. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/unemployed-wait-two-hours-call-help-compensation/96409702/ County residents needing to file for unemployment compensation are facing a long wait at CareerLink, Monday, January 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min MICHA 1,476,001
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Canadian Analoriface 313,169
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) 9 hr silly rabbit 4
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... Mon silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC