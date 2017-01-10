Unemployed wait two hours to call for help on compensation Call wait times and busy signals to the unemployment compensation centers have drastically increased since furloughs. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/01/10/unemployed-wait-two-hours-call-help-compensation/96409702/ County residents needing to file for unemployment compensation are facing a long wait at CareerLink, Monday, January 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.