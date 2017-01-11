Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...

Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...

Two men fighting a prison sentence for bilking one Pennsylvania town out of $800,000 in a streetlight scam will spend seven years on probation for costing another municipality $160,000. A Lehigh County judge last week sentenced 70-year-old Patrick McLaine and 53-year-old Robert Kearns who had pleaded guilty to theft and conspiracy involving a streetlight deal for the Allentown suburb of Coplay in 2009.

