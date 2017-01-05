Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this year are already sold out
Allentown's PPL Center looks like it's off to a good start for 2017 - at least when it comes to concerts. Barely into the new year, the 10,000-seat arena in downtown Allentown says the first two concerts announced for this year - Twenty One Pilots on Jan. 24 and Florida Georgia Line on March 16 - both have sold out.
