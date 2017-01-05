Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL C...

Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this year are already sold out

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Allentown's PPL Center looks like it's off to a good start for 2017 - at least when it comes to concerts. Barely into the new year, the 10,000-seat arena in downtown Allentown says the first two concerts announced for this year - Twenty One Pilots on Jan. 24 and Florida Georgia Line on March 16 - both have sold out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 min Truth is might 313,120
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Grey Ghost 1,472,028
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Wed Holotta Wytrache 4
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC