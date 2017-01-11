'Twin Peaks' remake given air date

'Twin Peaks' remake given air date

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Showtime's remake of the hit 1990s crime-drama series "Twin Peaks" featuring Allentown native Amanda Seyfried in a new role has finally been given an air date. The highly anticipated remake of the David Lynch cult series will premiere at 9 p.m. May 21. The 18-hour limited series will debut with a two-hour premiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,475,340
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 min ffj 313,167
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... Mon silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Jan 6 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC