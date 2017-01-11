'Twin Peaks' remake given air date
Showtime's remake of the hit 1990s crime-drama series "Twin Peaks" featuring Allentown native Amanda Seyfried in a new role has finally been given an air date. The highly anticipated remake of the David Lynch cult series will premiere at 9 p.m. May 21. The 18-hour limited series will debut with a two-hour premiere.
