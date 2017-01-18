Twenty One Pilots, playing at Allentown's PPL Center, is soaring
On Aug. 21, 2012, a little-known rock duo was the opener on a three-act bill at Allentown's former Crocodile Rock Cafe. The show was headlined by Neon Trees, then riding the success of its No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,480,567
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Jan 16
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC