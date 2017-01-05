Troopers Raid Stowe, Reading Pawn Shops

Troopers Raid Stowe, Reading Pawn Shops

In what was characterized as action that resulted from a lengthy investigation, Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday raided Capitol Cash Exchange pawn shops at 1415 W. High St. in Stowe, and a second located just outside Reading, in search of what troopers said they believed were potentially stolen retail goods. The shops' owner, Nicholas Blanck, was arrested on several charges related to the probe, WFMZ-TV reported.

