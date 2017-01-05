Top Lehigh Valley weekend events incl...

Top Lehigh Valley weekend events include Bethlehem's First...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Morning Call

Bring an unwanted Christmas present to Southside 313 Bar & Grille for First Friday to exchange for a less lousy gift, 5-7 p.m. Bring an unwanted Christmas present to Southside 313 Bar & Grille for First Friday to exchange for a less lousy gift, 5-7 p.m. 1 Turn in your unwanted Christmas gifts and exchange them for less lousy gifts 5-7 p.m. Friday at Southside 313 Bar in south Bethlehem. It's one of many music, art and other events in the neighborhood that are part of the first Friday of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grumpy 1,472,734
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,144
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... 12 hr silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 22 hr silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Jan 4 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC