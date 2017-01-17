These Be an Angel donors earn their w...

These Be an Angel donors earn their wings

Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Northampton Area Public Libary received an A.C. Moore gift card from Joan Christopher of Northampton and a Barnes & Noble gift card from Dennit and Donna Golden of East Bangor.

