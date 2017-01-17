These Be an Angel donors earn their wings
Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Northampton Area Public Libary received an A.C. Moore gift card from Joan Christopher of Northampton and a Barnes & Noble gift card from Dennit and Donna Golden of East Bangor.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,479,616
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|2
