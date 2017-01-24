These Be an Angel donors earn their w...

These Be an Angel donors earn their wings

Generous The Morning Call readers continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. The Animal Shelter of Carbon in Palmerton received a fish tank from an anonymous donor, and monetary donations from Veronica Hertzog of Bath and Kathy Goff and family of Jim Thorpe.

