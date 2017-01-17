Suspect attacks Allentown cop over de...

Suspect attacks Allentown cop over dead cellphone

34 min ago

A woman being released from a holding cell attacked an Allentown officer over her uncharged cellphone, according to city police. After the alleged attack, Tyesha Rivera was sent to Lehigh County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

