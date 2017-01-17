Suspect attacks Allentown cop over dead cellphone
A woman being released from a holding cell attacked an Allentown officer over her uncharged cellphone, according to city police. After the alleged attack, Tyesha Rivera was sent to Lehigh County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|southerngirl
|1,479,392
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|18 min
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC