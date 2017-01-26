Rate hike dispute between Amtrak, electric company not speeding toward conclusion
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The dispute between PPL Electric Utilities and Amtrak over a proposed rate hike to cover upgrades to a Lancaster County substation does not appear to be speeding toward a resolution anytime soon Full story: The Morning Call
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,486,633
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|11
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC