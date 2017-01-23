Public invited to Kline mural...
If you're in the Allentown area Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, you could have a chance to see a piece of Lehighton history in the final stages of restoration. The Allentown Art Museum is preparing to unveil a mural of Lehighton done by famous artist and Lehighton High School alumnus Franz Kline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,484,434
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|3 hr
|Richard
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|Jan 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|No Duquesne City Students in Baldwin-Whitehall ... (Mar '13)
|Jan 18
|JGM
|11
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC