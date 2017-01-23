Public invited to Kline mural...

If you're in the Allentown area Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, you could have a chance to see a piece of Lehighton history in the final stages of restoration. The Allentown Art Museum is preparing to unveil a mural of Lehighton done by famous artist and Lehighton High School alumnus Franz Kline.

