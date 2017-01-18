Pocono Mountain East Appoints New Coach
An area high school has hired an accomplished football coach from the Lehigh Valley to try to turn around its struggling program. Melosky has more than 20 years of coaching experience, and he won a state title at Parkland High School near Allentown.
