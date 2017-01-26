Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...

As protests continued and Pennsylvania officials condemned President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, advocates said several people detained after arrival at Philadelphia International Airport were being released. A New York judge's order cleared the way for three people detained overnight to continue to other U.S. destinations Sunday, while another person was allowed to leave Saturday night with relatives who are U.S. citizens, said Mary Catherine Roper of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.