Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
As protests continued and Pennsylvania officials condemned President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, advocates said several people detained after arrival at Philadelphia International Airport were being released. A New York judge's order cleared the way for three people detained overnight to continue to other U.S. destinations Sunday, while another person was allowed to leave Saturday night with relatives who are U.S. citizens, said Mary Catherine Roper of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|flack
|1,487,051
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|Andrew
|61
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|BOBOS PLACE
|313,244
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|5
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Jan 27
|silly rabbit
|11
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC