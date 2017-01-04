Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announc...

Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announces an Exclusive Supply Agreement ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announces an Exclusive Supply Agreement with Sanbor Medical for the Manufacture and Assembly of SherpaPak Organ Transport Systems Paragonix Technologies, Inc. today announced entering into a supply agreement with Sanbor Medical, LLC for the manufacture and assembly of SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System1,2 and SherpaPak Kidney Transport System3,4. Sanbor Medical is a vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer based in Allentown, PA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Injudgement 1,470,882
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 25 min Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr Areola4913 313,112
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Sun silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07) Dec 27 silly rabbit 4
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC