Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announces an Exclusive Supply Agreement with Sanbor Medical for the Manufacture and Assembly of SherpaPak Organ Transport Systems Paragonix Technologies, Inc. today announced entering into a supply agreement with Sanbor Medical, LLC for the manufacture and assembly of SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System1,2 and SherpaPak Kidney Transport System3,4. Sanbor Medical is a vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer based in Allentown, PA.

