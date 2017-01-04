Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announces an Exclusive Supply Agreement ...
Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Announces an Exclusive Supply Agreement with Sanbor Medical for the Manufacture and Assembly of SherpaPak Organ Transport Systems Paragonix Technologies, Inc. today announced entering into a supply agreement with Sanbor Medical, LLC for the manufacture and assembly of SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System1,2 and SherpaPak Kidney Transport System3,4. Sanbor Medical is a vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer based in Allentown, PA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,470,882
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|25 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Areola4913
|313,112
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC