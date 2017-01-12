Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted...

Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's rape-murder also had 30 foster children

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Philly.com

The adoptive mother of slain 14-year-old Grace Packer had 30 foster children in her care over the course of a decade, and her foster rights were terminated seven years before her daughter's death, state officials said Friday. The Pennsylvania Office of Children, Youth and Families also acknowledged it has launched its own investigation in the wake of the rape and murder charges filed this week against Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Obama Muslim 1,478,209
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr cpeter1313 313,188
News Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07) 22 hr silly rabbit 2
News Allentown Officers Hurt During Struggle With Su... (Feb '08) 22 hr silly rabbit 47
News Developers at KDG Help Medical Solutions Compan... 22 hr silly rabbit 2
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan 11 silly rabbit 4
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... Jan 9 silly rabbit 1
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC