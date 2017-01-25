Pa. man accused of showing up drunk a...

Pa. man accused of showing up drunk at work gets DUI in parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: PennLive.com

Talk about a bad day at the office. A man in Allentown, Pa., is not only accused of showing up drunk for his job and being sent home; he was then hit with a DUI in a parking lot.( Talk about a bad day at the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,484,939
News REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce... 1 hr silly rabbit 1
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... 6 hr silly rabbit 1
News Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire 10 hr silly rabbit 1
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 22 hr Steve Gratman 8
Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12) Tue Just want the tru... 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC