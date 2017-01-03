Northampton County man admits to rapi...

Northampton County man admits to raping 2 children

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A Northampton County man admitted Tuesday to raping two girls and sexually assaulting a third over seven years in Allentown. Antonio Rosario, 21, of the first block of Oakwood Court in Bath, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child, and a single count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,471,490
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Junket 313,115
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... 10 hr silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC