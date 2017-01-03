Northampton County man admits to raping 2 children
A Northampton County man admitted Tuesday to raping two girls and sexually assaulting a third over seven years in Allentown. Antonio Rosario, 21, of the first block of Oakwood Court in Bath, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child, and a single count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
