News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:
A woman was arrested on Sept. 7 at the Italian Pizza Kitchen restaurant in Washington, D.C. She was chatting up a police officer she did not know, then playfully took a french fry from his plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,470,635
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Hanukah Hal
|313,111
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC