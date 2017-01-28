Neighbors inundate Muslim center in show of support to counter Trump's anti-immigration order
They came to meet their Muslim neighbors, which is what Saturday's open house at the Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley invited them to do. As volunteers struggled to greet people at the door, the center ran out of name tags, tour hosts and eventually parking spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|dem
|1,486,682
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|11
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC