Neighbors inundate Muslim center in show of support to counter Trump's anti-immigration order

They came to meet their Muslim neighbors, which is what Saturday's open house at the Muslim Association of the Lehigh Valley invited them to do. As volunteers struggled to greet people at the door, the center ran out of name tags, tour hosts and eventually parking spaces.

