Neighborhood health center targets Easton's West Ward
The nonprofit health care center will be located at 1101 Northampton St. and is slated to open in April, Executive Director Melissa Miranda said. Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley plans to expand into Easton and open a health care office at 1101 Northampton St. in April 2017.
