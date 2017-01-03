Murder case dismissed against famed ex-pro wrestler

In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, right, arrives for his formal arraignment at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown, Pa. Following a four-day hearing, Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach ruled from the bench Wednesday, June 1, 2016, that Snuka is incompetent to stand trial on murder and manslaughter charges filed against the Waterford Township, N.J., resident in 2015, more than 32 years after the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend Nancy Argentino on May 11, 1983.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.