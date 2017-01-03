Murder case dismissed against ex-wres...

Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Superfly' Snuka

In a decision filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the murder case against Snuka in the 1983 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, saying Snuka is not competent to stand trial on counts including third-degree murder. Snuka's attorney told a judge in December 2016 that his client is in hospice care in Florida and has six months to live.

