Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Superfly' Snuka

In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, right, arrives for his formal arraignment at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown, Pa. In a decision filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the murder case against Snuka in the 1983 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, saying Snuka is not competent to stand trial on counts including third-degree murder.

