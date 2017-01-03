Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from Monday, titled Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker. In it, WWSB reports that:
Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency. The Morning Call reports that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions.
United States
#1 Yesterday
Looks like the bearded fatlady of the county carnival strikes again?!)$ Seeing as many a innocent indigent children have been misplaced in the little cesspool 2nd only to the big cesspool it must be them damm democratic deplorables dispatched to collect the souls for the soul eaters locally?!)$ I personally love the spin put to this one, part of a rape murder fantasy?!)$
It should be redd an Adoptive Rape Murder Plot played out by the county collective to collude to dillude parents out of there children for there anticipated healthcare proceeds overbilled propogated and distributed amongst freinds?!)$
