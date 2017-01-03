Mom accused in teen's dismemberment w...

Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker

There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from Monday, titled Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker. In it, WWSB reports that:

Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency. The Morning Call reports that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 Yesterday
Looks like the bearded fatlady of the county carnival strikes again?!)$ Seeing as many a innocent indigent children have been misplaced in the little cesspool 2nd only to the big cesspool it must be them damm democratic deplorables dispatched to collect the souls for the soul eaters locally?!)$ I personally love the spin put to this one, part of a rape murder fantasy?!)$
It should be redd an Adoptive Rape Murder Plot played out by the county collective to collude to dillude parents out of there children for there anticipated healthcare proceeds overbilled propogated and distributed amongst freinds?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,475,752
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 min Canadian Analoriface 313,170
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) 5 hr silly rabbit 4
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... Jan 6 silly rabbit 5
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC