Members of Deported Syrian Family Sue President Trump

Members of a Syrian family who were detained and deported by officials at the Philadelphia International Airport this past weekend have sued President Donald Trump , the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. Lawyers for the Asali family , argue that Trump's recent executive order on immigration - which suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, bars migrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days and indefinitely forbids the admittance of Syrians - violates the First Amendment because it gives one religion preference over another.

