Man on trial for stabbing woman, threatening to 'gut' baby

When the Bethlehem woman refused to go along with the man she had been dating for about a month, he lost his temper, according to Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Laura Majewski. The 41-year-old Allentown man punched her, kicked her and stabbed her in the buttocks on Feb. 23 at her home in the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.