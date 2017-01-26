Man charged in tunnel weapons case...
A Pennsylvania man facing charges after a botched "rescue" attempt of a girl whose friend had overdosed on drugs has led a march against heroin in Allentown. John Cramsey led a march of 50 people Sunday past two motels that had been the scene of heroin-related arrests chanting "enough is enough."
