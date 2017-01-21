LEHIGH Valley area church events: In Your Congregation
BREAKFAST FORUM, 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Unitarian Universalist Church, 424 Center St., Bethlehem. Anne Walker on "Healthy Eating in 2017."
