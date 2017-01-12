Lehigh Valley actors to star in big 2017 films
This year at the movies will feature scores of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton artists demonstrating their talents in front of and behind the cameras. Allentown natives Amanda Seyfried and Dane DeHaan are starring in big films in 2017.
