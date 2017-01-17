How to get your professor's help find...

How to get your professor's help finding a job

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Monster.com

While you're still at college, there's probably nobody more qualified to vouch for your performance than your professors - yet they're often the last people you'd ask to help get you a job. It can be scary enough asking professors to help support you on class projects, let alone asking them to recommend you for a job, right? But the thing is, most professors have excellent contacts in the professional world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monster.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min DimBOsandboxcheck 1,480,101
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 min ThomasA 313,198
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 41 min Me Impressed 7,992
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Tue silly rabbit 5
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead... Jan 16 silly rabbit 2
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC