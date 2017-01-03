Homicide charges dropped against ex-p...

Homicide charges dropped against ex-pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Austin Times

A judge dropped all charges Tuesday against WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983. Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach determined that Snuka was incompetent to stand trial based on medical records and testimony provided by his defense attorney, Robert Kirwan II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min The Eternal Axe 1,471,957
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr cpeter1313 313,116
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 21 hr Holotta Wytrache 4
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Wed silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) Jan 1 silly rabbit 53
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC