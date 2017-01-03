Homicide charges dropped against ex-pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka

A judge dropped all charges Tuesday against WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983. Lehigh County Judge Kelly Banach determined that Snuka was incompetent to stand trial based on medical records and testimony provided by his defense attorney, Robert Kirwan II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Times.