Franz Kline 'Lehighton' mural to be unveiled in Allentown

Mural by Franz Kline of Lehighton that hung for 70 years at the American Legion in Lehighton and now owned and being restored by the Allentown Art Museum. /// - FEATURES - CHRIS POTASH / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Mural by Franz Kline of Lehighton that hung for 70 years at the American Legion in Lehighton and now owned and being restored by the Allentown Art Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.