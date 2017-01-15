Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead at age 73
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from Sunday Jan 15, titled Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead at age 73. In it, Fox News reports that:
Nov. 2, 2015: Former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, right, arrives for his formal arraignment at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown, Pa. In a decision filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the murder case against Snuka in the 1983 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, saying Snuka is not competent to stand trial on counts including third-degree murder.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
United States
|
#1 Monday Jan 16
Just think locals must get a cut of the pie from the deal reached back when the murder took place here in the county seat of lehighcounty?!)$ When the deal was struck was there a annual trust set up for payment proceeds of the hole annual intake percentage presently paid to the local circus carnival consortium collaborators?!)$
|
United States
|
#2 Monday Jan 16
Ooo, forgot deepest condolences. RIP
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Allentown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Crossroads50
|1,480,016
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|7,988
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07)
|Jan 14
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Allentown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC