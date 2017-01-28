For animal lovers, Valley pet expo of...

For animal lovers, Valley pet expo offers forum for chilling with furry friends

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Morning Call

Held by owner Brandon Cunningham Rocky, left, and Roxy, take in the crowd at the Call2Hall.com booth at the Lehigh Valley Pet Expo held at the Agri-Plex in Allentown on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. //012817 // APRIL BARTHOLOMEW / THE MORNING CALL / Held by owner Brandon Cunningham Rocky, left, and Roxy, take in the crowd at the Call2Hall.com booth at the Lehigh Valley Pet Expo held at the Agri-Plex in Allentown on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Allentown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,487,373
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Brian_G 313,249
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 1 hr silly rabbit 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) 4 hr cmzehnlern 55
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 16 hr Andrew 61
News Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06) Sat silly rabbit 5
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Jan 27 silly rabbit 11
See all Allentown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Allentown Forum Now

Allentown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Allentown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Allentown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC