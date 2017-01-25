Family: Meet the Berenstain Bears at Symphony Hall
Kids in the Lehigh Valley can get a taste of off-Broadway in the latest show in the Allentown Symphony's Family Series, on 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. "The Berenstain Bears Live in Family Matters: The Musical," which debuted off-Broadway in 2011, brings Mama, Papa, Brother and Sister to the stage in a live production filled with songs, laughs and dancing.
