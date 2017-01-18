Family: Explore science of fear at Al...

Family: Explore science of fear at Allentown's Da Vinci center

Face your fears and learn about the science behind why we get afraid at "Goose Bumps! The Science of Fear," opening Saturday at Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown. "Goose Bumps!" was developed by the California Science Center to let visitors feel and explore the physiological, neurobiological and sociological aspects of fear.

