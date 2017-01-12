EXCLUSIVE: East Harlem worker's LG XP...

EXCLUSIVE: East Harlem worker's LG XPower phone explodes

New York Daily News

Janice Phabian, who works at Unc Car & Limo Service in East Harlem, shows the LG phone that exploded into flames at her office. A woman working in East Harlem said her LG XPower phone burst into flames after her son tried to remove its battery and SIM card.

