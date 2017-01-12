Education notes: Easton woman wins ESU scholarship
Francina E. Phillips, an East Stroudsburg University sophomore majoring in political science from Easton, was one of three recipients of the Gertrude Mary Smith Boddie Scholarship. Phillips is a first generation American.
