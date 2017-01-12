Developers at KDG Help Medical Solutions Company Launch Security-Tight Management Software

The team...took a very complicated project that they knew nothing about, took full ownership of it, and developed a very user friendly system for our staff and clients to use. ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- When MedTech For Solutions , a medical solutions provider specializing in the IVF industry, wanted to move forward with a new software for patient records, KDG was chosen for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.