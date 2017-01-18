Classical: Metropolitan Opera's passionate 'Romeo et Juliette' on screen in Allentown

Gounod's 'Romeo et Juliette' by The Met: Live in HD, with Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo as the tragic lovers, will be presented Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown. Gounod's 'Romeo et Juliette' by The Met: Live in HD, with Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo as the tragic lovers, will be presented Sunday at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown.

