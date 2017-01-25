Cali Burrito debuts in larger Allentown digs
Popular burrito joint Cali Burrito on Jan. 14 rode its wave of success a little more than a mile northeast to a larger location at 2149 Reading Road in Allentown. Popular burrito joint Cali Burrito on Jan. 14 rode its wave of success a little more than a mile northeast to a larger location at 2149 Reading Road in Allentown.
