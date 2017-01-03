Broadwaya s song and dance extravaganza to play at GPAC

Broadwaya s song and dance extravagan...

The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic "42nd Street" takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Givens Performing Arts Center. The tap dance extravaganza is essentially Broadway's reality show filled with backstage drama revolving around the American dream of becoming a star.

