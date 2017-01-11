As state funding dispute drags on, hundreds flock to CareerLink offices to file unemployment claims
Layoffs from the state's unemployment compensation call centers are leading to massive lines of people waiting hours to use special phone lines at CareerLink Lehigh Valley to file claims. On a typical day, there may have been 10 people using the courtesy phones that are supposed to give faster access to representatives who can process their claims.
