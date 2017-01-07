Arts News: Christmas City Trellis project wins honors
The Christmas City Trellis project at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem gained regional recognition this month when Spillman Farmer Architects received top honors for its design at the American Institute of Architects Eastern Pennsylvania Design Awards at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. The jury gave Spillman Farmer's design for the Bethlehem Christmas Trellis an Award of Excellence, the highest honor bestowed by the chapter.
