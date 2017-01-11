APT to present encore of 'The Island'
Allentown Public Theatre presents 'The Island' April 22- May 1. The South African story of two political prisoners on Robben Island is updated with a chorus representing modern American prisoners. Ryan Fields and Jamil Joseph play the Robben Island inmates.
